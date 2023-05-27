“Nkiru Sylvanus net worth”: Biography and Net Worth of Nkiru Sylvanus

Nkiru Sylvanus Biography And Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Nkiru Sylvanus is a Nigerian actress, director, producer, and politician. She was born on April 21, 1982, in Osisioma Ngwa, Abia State, Nigeria. She is the second of six children and was raised in a Christian home. She attended Ohabiam Primary School and completed her secondary education at Owerri Girls’ Secondary School.

Career

Nkiru Sylvanus began her acting career in 2001 when she starred in the movie “A Cry for Help.” She has since featured in over 150 Nollywood movies, including “Family Battle,” “My Heart Your Home,” “The Plain Truth,” and “Cry of the Innocent.”

In addition to her acting career, Nkiru Sylvanus has also worked as a director, producer, and screenwriter. She produced her first movie, “The Voice,” in 2010, which was followed by “The Voice 2” in 2013. She also wrote and directed the movie “The Widow” in 2011.

Aside from her work in the movie industry, Nkiru Sylvanus has also been involved in politics. She was appointed as the Special Assistant on Lagos Affairs to the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, in 2011. She later became the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, a position she held until 2013.

Awards and Achievements

Nkiru Sylvanus has received several awards and nominations for her work in the movie industry. In 2009, she won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in the movie “Family Battle.” She was also nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the same awards ceremony for her role in the movie “Kiss Me.”

In 2011, Nkiru Sylvanus won the Best Indigenous Actress award at the Zulu African Film Academy Awards. She was also nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in the movie “The Widow.”

Net Worth

Nkiru Sylvanus has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She has made her fortune from her work as an actress, director, producer, and politician.

Personal Life

Nkiru Sylvanus is known for keeping her personal life private. However, it is known that she was in a relationship with fellow actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, for several years. They later broke up and Nkiru Sylvanus got married to Stanley Duru, a businessman, in 2011. However, their marriage was short-lived as they got divorced in 2013.

Conclusion

Nkiru Sylvanus is a talented actress, director, producer, and politician who has made a name for herself in the Nigerian movie industry. She has received several awards and nominations for her work and has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Despite her success, she has managed to keep her personal life private and away from the public eye.

