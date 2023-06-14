No arrests made in Kenosha shooting that left one dead and two wounded today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting that occurred on Tuesday night, June 13 in Kenosha, Wisconsin is currently under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department. The incident resulted in the death of one person and left two others wounded. Officials reported that around 10 p.m., the Kenosha police were notified by a hospital that two gunshot victims had come in for treatment on their own. A 21-year-old was transferred to a Milwaukee hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while a 19-year-old man died on the way to the hospital. Shortly after, another Kenosha hospital contacted the police to report that they were also treating a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old was being treated for wounds that do not appear to be life-threatening. The police believe that the crime occurred near 20th Avenue and 60th Street, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 for anonymous tips.

News Source : FOX6 News Milwaukee

Source Link :Kenosha shooting; 1 dead, 2 wounded, no arrests/