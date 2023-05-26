“No bake Strawberry Cake”: Quick and Easy Strawberry Cake: A Delicious No-Bake Dessert in Just 5 Minutes!

No Bake Strawberry Cake｜Delicious no bake dessert! 5 minute TOP recipe

Are you looking for a quick and easy dessert that will satisfy your sweet tooth without all the hassle of baking? Look no further than this no bake strawberry cake! With just a few simple ingredients and 5 minutes of prep time, you can have a delicious and refreshing dessert that everyone will love.

Ingredients

2 cups of fresh strawberries

1 package of graham crackers

1 package of cream cheese

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1 package of whipped topping

Instructions

Begin by washing and slicing your strawberries into small pieces. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk. Mix until smooth. Add in the whipped topping and mix until well combined. Take your graham crackers and break them into small pieces. You can either do this by hand or use a food processor to make the process faster. Add half of the graham cracker pieces to the cream cheese mixture and mix until well combined. Take a 9×13 inch baking dish and spread a layer of the cream cheese mixture on the bottom. Next, add a layer of the sliced strawberries on top of the cream cheese mixture. Add another layer of the cream cheese mixture on top of the strawberries. Continue this pattern until you have used all of your ingredients. The top layer should be the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle the remaining graham cracker pieces on top of the cake. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. When ready to serve, slice the cake into pieces and enjoy!

Variations

This recipe can easily be adapted to suit your preferences or dietary restrictions. Here are a few variations to try:

Use a different type of fruit such as blueberries, raspberries, or peaches.

Swap out the graham crackers for a different type of cookie such as Oreos or vanilla wafers.

Use a dairy-free cream cheese and whipped topping to make this recipe vegan.

Add a layer of chocolate chips or chopped nuts for extra texture and flavor.

Conclusion

This no bake strawberry cake is the perfect dessert for any occasion. It’s quick, easy, and delicious, making it a great option for busy weeknights or last-minute get-togethers. Plus, with so many variations to try, you can make this recipe over and over again without getting bored. Give it a try today and see for yourself just how tasty and satisfying this dessert can be!

No bake desserts Strawberry desserts Quick and easy desserts No bake strawberry cheesecake No bake strawberry pie

News Source : Melodia Della Torta

Source Link :No bake Strawberry Cake｜Delicious no bake dessert! 5 minute TOP recipe/