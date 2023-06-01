“No Dig Fence” : Decorative Metal Fence for Outdoor Garden Edging and Animal Barrier – No Dig, Portable and Easy to Install with 21 Panels and 3 Gates, 64′ Length and 40″ Height perfect for Flower Beds, Yard Landscape, and Patio Decoration.

Metal Garden Fence with No Dig Installation, Animal Barrier and Decorative Border for Flower Beds, Landscape, Patio and Outdoor Decor – 64’(L)x40”(H), Portable Fencing with 21 Panels and 3 Gates



Price: $489.99

(as of Jun 01,2023 04:33:20 UTC – Details)





Jhsomdr Metal Fence No Dig Fence Animal Barrier Garden Edging Border Decorative Garden Fence, 64’(L)x40”(H) Flower Bed Fence Portable Fencing for Yard Landscape Patio Outdoor Decor, 21 Panels+3 Gates

Are you looking for a stylish and convenient fence to add to your garden or yard? Look no further than the Jhsomdr Metal Fence. This fence not only adds a modern touch to your outdoor space but also serves as a multifunctional animal barrier to keep your plants and flowers safe.

The Jhsomdr Metal Fence features a sleek and stylish design that is sure to impress. Whether you have a garden, backyard, front yard, patio or yard, this fence will look great and add a modern touch to your outdoor space. The flower bed fence comes with three garden gates, making it convenient for you to manage and access your garden.

In addition to being stylish, the Jhsomdr Metal Fence is also a multifunctional animal barrier. This dog fence for the yard is designed to efficiently keep animals from digging up your garden plants and flowers. With this fence, you can maintain a clean and beautiful scenery in your garden without worrying about animals destroying it.

The Jhsomdr Metal Fence is designed with longer and higher sizes, making it ideal for preventing small, medium, and large animals from destroying your garden. The fence is 40 inches high, which is high enough to prevent most animals from jumping over it. The fence is made up of 24 fence panels that make a 64-foot fence, offering longer protective space. The privacy fence also has a portable and foldable design that allows you to easily set it up in different shapes like round, square, and right angle shape for different needs.

One of the best things about the Jhsomdr Metal Fence is how easy it is to assemble. With all required accessories included, you can set up the fence easily by connecting the fence stakes without extra tools. The metal fence panels are also flexible and collapsible, allowing for convenient storage and transportation.

At Jhsomdr, we believe in providing the best customer service possible. That’s why we offer a 2-year warranty for this metal fencing. If you have any problems or suggestions about the dog fence, please feel free to contact us, and we will reply to you within 24 hours.

In conclusion, the Jhsomdr Metal Fence is a stylish and convenient fence that serves as a multifunctional animal barrier to keep your garden plants and flowers safe. With its longer and higher sizes, it is ideal for preventing small, medium, and large animals from destroying your garden. Its easy assembly and portable design make it easy to set up and store. If you’re looking for a fence that is both stylish and functional, the Jhsomdr Metal Fence is an excellent choice.



