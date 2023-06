No Fatalities Reported in San Francisco Shooting that Injured Nine People today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

happened in the Mission District of San Francisco on Friday night at approximately 9 p.m., resulting in nine individuals sustaining injuries, but fortunately, no fatalities. It was a mass shooting incident.

Gun Violence in San Francisco San Francisco Shooting Incident Non-Fatal Mass Shooting in San Francisco San Francisco Gun Crime Statistics Police Response to San Francisco Shooting

News Source : BNN Breaking

Source Link :Mass Shooting in San Francisco Injures Nine People, No Fatalities Reported/