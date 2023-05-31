“no-fry paneer pakoda recipe”: An Effortless Recipe for Crispy and Delicious No-Fry Paneer Pakoda

Air-Fried Paneer Pakoda: The Perfect Snack for Rainy Days

With the sudden onset of rain showers, our cravings for delicious pakodas are back. If you’re looking for a snack that can transport you to the foodie streets of India, look no further than paneer pakoda. This delightful dish combines the rich and creamy goodness of paneer (cottage cheese) with a crunchy outer layer, creating a perfect balance of textures and flavours. However, the deep-fried version of this dish can hamper our efforts for weight loss. But worry not, we have a solution for you. This recipe of air-fried paneer pakoda is the perfect solution to your snacking desires this rainy season.

Can You Make Pakoras In Airfryer?

Traditionally, pakodas are deep-fried to achieve that irresistible crispy exterior. However, with the advent of air fryers, we can now enjoy the same mouthwatering delight with a healthier twist. By using minimal oil and relying on the magic of hot air circulation, the air fryer brings out the best in paneer pakodas, giving you a guilt-free snacking experience.

Imagine sinking your teeth into a bite-sized piece of paneer, coated in a spicy besan batter, and perfectly air-fried to crunchy perfection, all without worrying about putting on weight! The paneer pakoda cooked in an air fryer will give you the same burst of flavour, with hints of fragrant spices like cumin, coriander, and red chilli powder. The paneer remains soft and luscious on the inside while boasting a delectable crunch on the outside. We found the recipe on the Instagram page ‘meghnasfoodmagic’ and wanted to give it a try. Let’s see how to make it.

Air-Fried Paneer Pakoda Recipe

Ingredients:

Paneer (cottage cheese), cut into small cubes

Onion, roughly chopped

Coriander, finely chopped

Ginger, grated

Garlic, minced

Green chillies, finely chopped

Coriander seeds

Carom seeds

Turmeric powder

Red chilli powder

Asafoetida

Salt

Besan (gram flour)

Suji (semolina)

Rice flour

Baking soda

Water

Oil

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the paneer cubes, chopped onion, coriander, ginger, garlic, green chillies, coriander seeds, carom seeds, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, asafoetida, and salt. Make the batter by combining besan, suji, rice flour, baking soda, and a little water to bind the mixture (Note: you need less water for air frying compared to deep frying). Preheat the air fryer to 180°C for 5-10 minutes. Place a parchment paper in the air fryer, grease it with oil, and put small portions of the semi-dry mixture on it. Brush some oil over the pakodas and air fry for around 20 minutes, flipping them halfway through. Once they are golden brown and crunchy, remove them from the air fryer and serve hot with chutney or ketchup.

Enjoy the rains with this healthy and delicious version of paneer pakoda. Try this recipe today and indulge in guilt-free snacking.

