No relevant title can be extracted from this text as there is no mention of any suspect or victim name.

Approximately 15% of students residing in rural areas within Adaklu District in the Volta Region endure long treks to school, with some walking for more than an hour. This has resulted in exhaustion during class, leading to decreased concentration and performance, as well as a higher likelihood of dropping out of school. Access to education has been hindered by this issue. Learn more about this matter from JoyNews’ Fred Quame Asare in the accompanying report. Please note that the opinions, contributions, and statements of readers and contributors on this platform do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of Multimedia Group Limited.

