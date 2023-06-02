Western Australia : No relevant title found within the given limit.

A delegation consisting of representatives from universities, schools, and the training sector is currently on an education mission to promote the benefits of studying in Western Australia to prospective students in Bangladesh, India, and Bhutan. The delegation is showcasing the wide range of opportunities available, including the Government’s accommodation subsidy and scholarship programs such as the Premier’s University Scholarships, the Western Australia Certificate of Education Bursary, and scholarships available through each university. This mission also provides the opportunity for partnership agreements to be signed between Western Australian universities and universities in India. India has been identified as a growing market for Western Australia, with last year’s enrolments being the highest number on record.

Read Full story : Western Australia Targets India for Latest Education Mission in June 2023 – ThePrint – /

News Source : ThePrint

“Western Australia education” “India study abroad opportunities” “June 2023 education mission” “Western Australia-India education partnership” “Study in Western Australia from India”