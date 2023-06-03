No relevant title found.

Miranda Kirschel : No relevant title or information related to suspect or victim name found in the given text.

iSH, the Industrial Solutions Hub, is hosting Space Week from June 26-30 in West Cumbria. The event aims to inspire businesses, schools, and individuals by showcasing the UK’s “fast-growing” space sector. The first two days are focused on a business audience, with speakers from the space industry discussing market workings, skill needs, research and development, and funding opportunities. Miranda Kirschel, iSH regional representative, believes that West Cumbria’s expertise and skills can be applied in different industries, including space, and hopes that the event will lead to tangible business opportunities. To book tickets for the business events, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/636442435457.

News Source : Ollie Rawlinson

