No relevant title found.

According to a report in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the efficacy of radiology workflows can be improved by combining machine learning and AI image analysis, which can predict long-term breast cancer risk by utilizing image-based risk scoring. The study was conducted by Mayo Clinic and the University of California – San Francisco.

Penn Medicine’s AI chatbot, Penny, is reportedly doing an excellent job in assisting cancer patients with their care. According to a report, nearly 4,000 medication-related text messages were routed through Penny, with around 93% accurately interpreted. Patient engagement for symptom assessment increased from 25% to 70%, with the study testing whether a chatbot could assist patients taking chemotherapy drugs at home.

Google has acquired Fitbit and announced that a Google account will be required to sign up for Fitbit. As of June 6, Google login support will go live on Fitbit’s app. Existing users have until 2025 to transition, but new accounts must go through Google. Google has pledged not to use health data for advertising purposes, and Fitbit data can be managed from a Google account and the Fitbit app.

News Source : Todd Shryock

