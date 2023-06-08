No relevant title found.

The 16GB + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition has been released in India with a price tag of Rs 64,999. The phone boasts a microcrystalline rock material marble finish on its back, as per the company’s claims. In this video, we unpack and examine OnePlus’ newest special edition smartphone.

