OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition : No relevant title found.

The 16GB + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition has been released in India with a price tag of Rs 64,999. The phone boasts a microcrystalline rock material marble finish on its back, as per the company’s claims. In this video, we unpack and examine OnePlus’ newest special edition smartphone.

Read Full story : OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition First Look: Exquisite rear marble finish! /

News Source : India Today Video Desk

OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Rear Marble Finish Exquisite Design Premium Smartphone Limited Edition