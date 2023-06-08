OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition : No relevant title found.
The 16GB + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition has been released in India with a price tag of Rs 64,999. The phone boasts a microcrystalline rock material marble finish on its back, as per the company’s claims. In this video, we unpack and examine OnePlus’ newest special edition smartphone.
News Source : India Today Video Desk
- OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey
- Rear Marble Finish
- Exquisite Design
- Premium Smartphone
- Limited Edition