“semilunar valve disease” : No relevant title found with suspect or victim name.

Valve disease affecting the atrioventricular or semilunar valves can be a congenital abnormality on its own, or part of a more complex congenital heart disease. This chapter will examine the management of valve defects, both isolated and as part of complex heart disease. We will focus on abnormalities in the valves themselves, rather than those with absent or atretic valves, which require different management. However, some of these defects, such as pulmonary atresia, may be treated with interventions like valve perforation or stenting.

Read Full story : Congenital Heart Defects Which Include Cardiac Valve Abnormalities /

News Source : SpringerLink

Congenital Heart Defects Cardiac Valve Abnormalities Heart Malformations Valve Disorders Cardiovascular Anomalies