No relevant title found.

naturally occurring bacterial sheen : Substance in Wetland Identified as Bacterial Sheen, No Suspect or Victim Named

The substance found on the water surface of a wetland in Greendale Township, initially suspected to be an oil leak, has been identified as a naturally occurring bacterial sheen by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). An abandoned oil line was also discovered, which was shared with EGLE’s Oil, Gas and Minerals Division for awareness. Although bacterial sheen may resemble an oil sheen with an iridescent appearance, it fractures when touched. The Wildlife Recovery Association’s Little Swamp Sanctuary expressed concern about the potential harm to wildlife and the presence of an old oil pipeline in the area. METC is clearing land for the installation of high-voltage transmission lines in a north-south direction just west of the road, which has been opposed by the Wildlife Recovery Association.

Read Full story : Michigan EGLE dept. identifies substance in Greendale Township wetland /

News Source : Dan Chalk

Michigan EGLE Greendale Township Wetland Substance Identification Environmental Protection Wetland Conservation