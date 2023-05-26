No relevant title found.

Residents of the Willow Arts Collective have lost their four-year battle against eviction from the old circus school in Observatory, Cape Town. A magistrate’s court has ruled that the Culemborg Safe Space, which accommodates homeless people, will serve as alternative accommodation. The collective had proposed leasing the land to run an urban farm and arts project, but this was rejected by the City of Cape Town. Those evicted have been offered an 18-month stay at Culemborg, but the site has been criticised for not accommodating families and offering no personal space.

