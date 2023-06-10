“Artificial Intelligence gone wrong victim” : No relevant title found with suspect or victim name.

The image is not provided for me to rewrite. However, here’s the rewritten text:

The use of Artificial Intelligence can go terribly wrong, as demonstrated by a Toronto Blue Jays fan who wanted to create a commercial featuring kids enjoying hot dogs and a baseball game. However, the end result was far from the intended vision. TSN producer Josh Shiaman reported that the plan “did not go well”, as the video shows children and players with distorted limbs and bizarre expressions, seeming to feast on each other’s intestines instead of hot dogs. The gory scene is set to a happy baseball tune, ensuring that viewers will have nightmares. The video concludes with a distorted version of the Blue Jays logo.

Read Full story : WATCH: terrifying AI-generated Blue Jays commercial /

News Source : Diario AS

AI-generated Blue Jays commercial Terrifying AI technology Blue Jays advertising campaign Artificial intelligence in marketing Scary digital marketing tactics