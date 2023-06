“Shakira surfing skills” : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Once again, the Colombian vocalist caused a stir online by showcasing her surfing abilities and providing a sneak peek at the same time. The accompanying image depicts this moment.

Read Full story : Shakira shows off her surfing skills again and gives a sneak peak of a new song /

News Source : Diario AS

Shakira surfing New Shakira song Shakira sneak peak Shakira music release Shakira latest updates