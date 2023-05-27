No relevant title found.

Holy Spirit : No title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

The article discusses the painting “Pentecost” by El Greco and relates it to the Gospel of May 28, 2023, which tells the story of Jesus appearing to his disciples after his resurrection and giving them the gift of the Holy Spirit. The author notes that throughout art history, the Holy Spirit has been represented by symbols such as fire, wind, and the dove. In El Greco’s painting, the Holy Spirit is depicted through flames on each individual, showing how the Spirit dwells in each of us. The article also provides background information on El Greco and his artistic style.

Read Full story : Gospel in Art: Pentecost – Receive the Holy Spirit /

News Source : ICN

Gospel art Pentecost art Holy Spirit art Christian art Religious art