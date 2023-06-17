No relevant title found within 80 characters.

weather forecast, suspect OR victim name not applicable. : No relevant title found within the given text.

By mid morning on Saturday, expect showers and storms to become more widespread with temperatures starting in the upper 70s. Throughout the afternoon, rain and storms will persist with limited sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. The weekend will also be breezy at times. On Sunday, a similar pattern will occur with morning and afternoon storms. A marginal threat for severe weather exists with wind damage and the slight possibility of large hail on both days. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s. On Monday, rain chances decrease with showers and storms moving towards the east coast and highs around 90. Rain chances will continue to be moderate for the rest of the week with lows in the upper 70s and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. In the far east Atlantic, there is a tropical wave that could become a tropical storm next week as it moves eastward, but it is expected to move north before impacting the United States.

