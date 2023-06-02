No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from the given text.

Western Australia : None found.

A group of representatives from universities, schools, and training sectors are currently on a mission to promote educational opportunities in Western Australia to potential students in Bangladesh, India, and Bhutan. The delegation will showcase the benefits of studying in Western Australia, including the government’s accommodation subsidy and scholarship programs, such as the Premier’s University Scholarships and the Western Australia Certificate of Education Bursary. The visit also presents an opportunity for universities in Western Australia to sign partnership agreements with universities in India. During the mission, several memorandum of understanding agreements will be signed between various institutions. India has been identified as a growing market for Western Australia, with last year’s enrollment being the highest on record. International Education Minister David Templeman emphasized the importance of international education for economic development and stated that education benefits not only individuals but also their community and nation.

Read Full story : Western Australia Targets India for Latest Education Mission in June 2023 /

News Source : PTI

Western Australia Education Mission Education Opportunities in Western Australia Study in Western Australia Western Australia Universities for Indian Students Higher Education in Western Australia for Indian Students.