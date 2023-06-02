No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Tom Hanks : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

Tom Hanks recently admitted that he has appeared in some movies that he hates. The Hollywood veteran explained that most actors have no idea if a movie they are in will be any good. Hanks has been in some serious flops, including “The Man With One Red Shoe,” “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” and “The Terminal.” Despite this, he has won an Oscar for “Forrest Gump” and was nominated for “Cast Away.” Hanks believes that time is a crucial factor in a movie’s legacy, using “That Thing You Do!” as an example of a film that was initially dismissed but is now considered a cult classic.

News Source : Elyse Wanshel

