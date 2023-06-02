Harry Maguire – focus keyword including victim name. : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

The latest transfer rumors feature Karim Benzema, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Tammy Abraham, Folarin Balogun, Moise Caicedo, and David Raya. Real Madrid’s Benzema may turn down an offer from Al-Ittihad, while Manchester United is considering offering Maguire in exchange for Chelsea’s Mount. Roma may sell Abraham to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions, and several teams are interested in Balogun. Brighton is holding out for £75m for Caicedo, who allegedly prefers Arsenal over Chelsea and Liverpool. Raya’s agent warned Brentford that the goalkeeper may move for free next summer if they don’t lower their demands.

News Source : The US Sun

