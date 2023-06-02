Glucose homeostasis : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

The primary source of energy production is blood glucose throughout all stages of life. Typically, fasting blood glucose levels remain within a narrow range of 70-100 mg/dL, except during the first few days of life and pregnancy. However, continuous glucose monitoring systems have detected variations in blood glucose levels outside of this range, with levels that are both high and low, especially following meals. Despite these fluctuations, blood glucose levels spontaneously return to normal levels rapidly. Hormones such as insulin, glucagon, epinephrine, norepinephrine, cortisol, and human growth hormone (HGH) play a crucial role in regulating glucose production and utilization, leading to glucose homeostasis. In the fasting state, most of these hormones help to maintain blood glucose levels, while insulin and incretin hormones regulate levels in the postprandial state. The body’s first line of defense against hypoglycemia includes glucagon and epinephrine, while cortisol and HGH gradually increase. Keywords related to glucose and energy production include glucose, glycogen, glycolysis, glycogenesis, gluconeogenesis, lipogenesis, pentose phosphate pathway, fructose galactose catabolism, and glucose transporters.

Read Full story : Homeostasis of Glucose and Intermediate Metabolism: From the Lens of a Clinician /

News Source : SpringerLink

Glucose regulation Metabolic homeostasis Insulin sensitivity Glycolysis Diabetes management