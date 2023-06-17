“Police investigate normal neighbours as suspect or victim in London incident” : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

As police investigate the scene, the adjacent resident has described the family as regular neighbors. A photo of the location can be found at https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/incoming/article27143485.ece/ALTERNATES/s1200/0_01H34C9QE1P684YHABWNREQBK8.jpg.

Read Full story : First pictures of Bedfont scene as four found dead including two children /

News Source : MyLondon

Bedfont murder case Crime scene investigation Bedfont Tragic deaths in Bedfont Bedfont family murder Police investigation Bedfont deaths