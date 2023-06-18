No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

“Greenville suspect named in Channel 7 news report” : No relevant title can be extracted from this text.
Rewritten: Catch up on the latest news, weather, and sports in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and Pickens, SC and Asheville, Hendersonville, NC with the CBS affiliate, Channel 7.
Read Full story :Missing father’s body recovered after saving son in Lake Hartwell/
News Source : WSPA 7NEWS
- Lake Hartwell Rescue
- Father’s Heroic Sacrifice
- Body Recovery in Lake Hartwell
- Son Saved from Drowning
- Heartbreaking Father-Son Tragedy