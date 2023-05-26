Gary Barta : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Iowa’s Athletic Director, Gary Barta, is set to retire on August 1, as announced by the school on Friday. Barta, who has held the position since 2006 and has also served as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairperson for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, will be replaced by an interim athletic director to be announced next week. While Barta oversaw the success of the women’s basketball program and the consistent performance of the football team, his tenure was also marked by controversies and potential violations within the department. Beth Goetz, Iowa’s deputy athletics director and chief operating officer, is reportedly a candidate for the position.

News Source : CBSSports.com

