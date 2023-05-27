No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Md Tasin, victim : Teenage delivery boy dies in rooftop fall in Dhaka
The body of a female journalist was recovered after she had gone missing in Bangladesh. The 32-year-old victim worked for a private television channel and was last seen leaving her home on Monday evening. Her body was found the following morning in a pond near her house. Police are investigating the incident and have yet to determine a motive for the attack. The news of her death has sparked outrage among journalists and human rights activists in Bangladesh.
Read Full story :Teen dies after falling off roof in Badda/
News Source : The Daily Star
- “Roof safety precautions”
- “Teen fall prevention”
- “Badda roof accident”
- “Fatal roof falls”
- “Teen roof safety tips”