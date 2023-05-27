No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

TSA screening volume during Memorial Day weekend travel including suspect OR victim name : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Millions of travelers take to the sky for the Memorial Day weekend, resulting in the Transportation Security Administration recording its highest checkpoint volume of the year on Friday. According to a tweet by the agency, over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide on Friday, slightly higher than the number reported on Thursday, which was over 2.6 million passengers. This marked the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019. The TSA administrator had earlier predicted that the agency would screen 10 million passengers over the holiday weekend.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

