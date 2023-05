Hind Dehealey (victim) : Thugs, murderers and thieves who targeted Hind Dehele: Leicester Mercury

The group consists of individuals who are violent, have committed homicide, and engaged in theft.

Read Full story : Baby-faced criminals behind despicable crimes in Leicestershire /

News Source : LeicestershireLive

Baby-faced criminals Leicestershire Despicable crimes Leicestershire Criminals with youthful appearance Young offenders in Leicestershire Juvenile delinquents Leicestershire