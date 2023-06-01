“Oral lichen planus prevalence and incidence rates in suspected victims” : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Oral lichen planus is a common dermatological disease affecting the oral cavity, with an estimated prevalence of 0.22 to 5% of the world’s population and an incidence rate of 2.2%. It primarily affects individuals between the ages of 30 and 60, with rare cases occurring in pediatric patients. Oral manifestations are present in around 60% of patients with cutaneous lichen planus, while only 15% of patients with oral lichen planus develop cutaneous manifestations. The female-to-male ratio is 2:1. Keywords include oral lichen planus, epidemiology, incidence, oral manifestation, and cutaneous manifestations.

