No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Posted on June 1, 2023

“Oral lichen planus prevalence and incidence rates in suspected victims” : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Oral lichen planus is a common dermatological disease affecting the oral cavity, with an estimated prevalence of 0.22 to 5% of the world’s population and an incidence rate of 2.2%. It primarily affects individuals between the ages of 30 and 60, with rare cases occurring in pediatric patients. Oral manifestations are present in around 60% of patients with cutaneous lichen planus, while only 15% of patients with oral lichen planus develop cutaneous manifestations. The female-to-male ratio is 2:1. Keywords include oral lichen planus, epidemiology, incidence, oral manifestation, and cutaneous manifestations.

Read Full story :Epidemiology | SpringerLink/

News Source : SpringerLink

  1. Disease surveillance
  2. Outbreak investigation
  3. Public health research
  4. Health disparities
  5. Epidemiological methods
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply