No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

With over 70% of the Earth’s surface covered by oceans, the importance of sustainability and environmental health has become a global concern. Countries worldwide have pledged to protect 30% of areas under their jurisdiction by 2030, as seen in the UN Biodiversity Conference of December 2020. Acadian Plant Health, an innovative biostimulant company, prioritizes ocean health and has been working to conserve and sustain the marine ecosystems on the North Atlantic coast of Canada for many years. One of the seaweeds found in this region, called Ascophyllum nodosum, has been identified as a valuable species for agriculture, animal feed, and human wellness products.

Despite concerns about the environmental impact of seaweed harvesting for biostimulants, Acadian Plant Health dispels the misconception that it results in the clear-cutting or destruction of shorelines. Careful harvesting techniques ensure that enough seaweed remains, with minimal impact on the ecosystem. The key to sustainable seaweed harvesting lies in its ability to regrow quickly, ensuring the continuity and thriving of the population over time. Acadian Plant Health employs quadrats and multispectral satellite imagery to assess the seaweed population accurately and evaluate its productivity and regrowth rate.

The harvesting process involves small boats equipped with cutter rakes, which minimizes disruption to the surrounding ecosystem. To ensure sustainability, a licensing system divides coastal areas into leases, with only one company permitted to harvest a specific lease at a time. Each sector within a lease adheres to an annual harvest limit, maintaining a sustainable equilibrium.

Acadian Plant Health’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the harvested species and encompasses the entire ecosystem. Through responsible harvesting practices and a holistic approach to ecosystem preservation, they ensure that the benefits of seaweed extend beyond their needs, safeguarding the health and balance of the planet for generations to come.

News Source : European Seed

