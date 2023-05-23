No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Posted on May 23, 2023

“York Region investigating traffic signal timing” : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

A resident is calling for stricter enforcement of rules to bring about change, while York Region is currently investigating the timing of traffic signals. The image shows a traffic signal.

News Source : York Region

  1. Traffic safety concerns
  2. St. Theresa of Lisieux CHS
  3. Richmond Hill traffic
  4. Pedestrian safety
  5. School zone safety
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply