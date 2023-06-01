No relevant title including suspect or victim name found.

Snetterton Heath substation : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

A lack of electricity capacity in Snetterton on the A11 tech corridor has hindered employment opportunities in the area. As a solution, Breckland Council has spearheaded a scheme to build a substation that will add an additional six-mega-volt amps (MVA) to Snetterton Heath, in addition to the site’s existing 3MVA. This move is expected to create 1,750 jobs. Businesses wishing to be considered for the power allocation must demonstrate that they are creating new jobs and investment or pay the council a direct payment of £227,658 per MVA. Paul Claussen, the cabinet member for economic development, has identified Snetterton as one of the “highest potential areas” for new jobs and investments in the area, with power being the greatest barrier.

Read Full story : Breckland’s £3.4m Snetterton power substation almost ready /

News Source : George Thompson

Power substation construction Snetterton power substation updates Breckland infrastructure development Energy transmission in Norfolk UK power grid expansion