No relevant title including suspect or victim name found.

The Industrial Solutions Hub (iSH) is organizing Space Week in West Cumbria from June 26-30. The event is open to businesses, schools, and individuals who are interested in the fast-growing space sector in the UK. The first two days of the event are focused on business audiences, with various speakers from the space industry presenting at Lakes College on June 26 and 27. Leaders from the UK Space Agency, the Satellite Applications Catapult, and businesses operating in the space sector will share information on how the market works. The event will also include discussions on developing research and development in the space sector, attracting funding to work collaboratively with universities and other organizations, and growing a space cluster in West Cumbria. The iSH is acting as a catalyst to help businesses diversify and grow, creating more employment and training opportunities for the local population, and helping to regenerate communities. Tickets for iSH Space Week’s business events can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/636442435457.

News Source : Ollie Rawlinson

