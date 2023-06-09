No relevant title including suspect or victim name found.

According to weekly wastewater surveillance data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, COVID-19 transmission in the Lower Mainland has continued to decline this month. All five Metro Vancouver treatment plants have shown decreasing concentrations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Lions Gate treatment plant on the North Shore saw a 42% decrease in concentrations as of June 4 compared to the previous week. Monthly reporting of COVID-19 numbers by the BCCDC has transitioned to monthly reporting, except for wastewater data, which continues to be updated weekly on the centre’s website. The June update showed a significant decline in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. There were 146 test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals as of June 1, the lowest total seen all year. CTV News has been tracking this closely since the start of the pandemic.

News Source : British Columbia

B.C. COVID-19 wastewater testing COVID-19 wastewater surveillance in British Columbia Weekly updates on COVID-19 in B.C. wastewater Monitoring COVID-19 through wastewater in British Columbia How wastewater testing helps track COVID-19 in B.C.