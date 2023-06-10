No relevant title including suspect or victim name found.

Southbridge – Sumter’s Newest Neighborhood with Amenities : No relevant title or information about suspect or victim found in the given text.

The image depicts a home exterior. The article promotes a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home called The Bradley, built by Great Southern Homes, a home-builder in the Carolinas. The home features energy-efficient appliances, a music port with speakers, a home automation system, and an open floor plan. The fifth bedroom and a full bathroom are located downstairs, while the second living area/loft is upstairs. The home is located in Southbridge, Sumter’s newest neighborhood, and boasts amenities such as a pool, cabana, fishing ponds, and picnic areas. The article advises checking with the agent for color and options details. The home is ready to close.

News Source : The Times and Democrat

