No relevant title including suspect or victim name found.

A study conducted over a period of 37 years has suggested that night owls who avoid drinking and smoking are not at a higher risk of premature death than early birds. The research followed 24,000 same-sex twins in Finland who were asked in 1981 to identify as morning or evening people. More than 8,700 of the twins had died by the time of the 2018 follow-up. The study found that definite night owls had a 9% higher risk of death from all causes than morning people, but this was largely due to smoking and alcohol use. Non-smoking light drinkers were no more likely to die early than morning people.

News Source : France 24

