No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the article. : “Warning: Motorized Vehicles Prohibited on Hub Trail, Sault Police to Enforce Bylaws”

The City of Sault Ste. Marie and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are reminding Hub Trail users to follow the rules, including the prohibition of motorized vehicles, including e-bikes. Exceptions are made for individuals with personal mobility devices. Cyclists are also reminded to adhere to the 20 km/h speed limit and to be mindful of pedestrians. The Sault Cycling Club discourages racing on the trail and encourages cyclists to be respectful of pedestrians. The Sault Police will soon deploy bike patrols to enforce bylaws, with violators facing a fine of $95.