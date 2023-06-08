No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given .

[ACCESSWIRE]

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Trelica has been recognized as an “outperformer” and “leader” in GigaOm’s Radar for SaaS Management Platforms (SMPs) for the second year in a row. The SMP market addresses concerns regarding cost, compliance, and operations in the modern enterprise due to unchecked SaaS adoption. Analysts predict that by 2027, 40% of organizations that use multiple SaaS products will also use an SMP.

GigaOm Radar – SaaS Management

Positioning of 11 SaaS management platform vendors The GigaOm report evaluated 11 SMP vendors and identified Trelica as one of three industry “leaders” and one of two industry “outperformers.” Despite significant Venture Capital & Private Equity interest in the space, Trelica remains the only independent, self-funded vendor featured in the report.

Trelica’s Independence and Importance

“Trelica has a deep focus on quality in its core product, a sentiment confirmed by several of its users.”

Trelica, as an independent SMP vendor, is able to prioritize its technology roadmap and business strategy based on the needs of its customers, rather than investor demands. To deliver the greatest possible value, Trelica collaborates closely with customers to develop new features that can be quickly integrated into the platform to benefit all customers. As noted in the GigaOm report, which incorporates feedback from Trelica users through customer questionnaires, “Trelica has a deep focus on quality in its core product, a sentiment confirmed by several of its users.”

About the GigaOm Report

The GigaOm Radar report, the only comprehensive SaaS Management Platform market review by an independent analyst, is now in its second year. The report profiles and compares key vendors, equipping IT decision-makers with the information they need to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements.

The report locates companies on two key axes: “maturity” and “innovation” based on evaluated criteria such as feature-richness, scalability, performance, and total cost of ownership. Industry leaders are positioned in the innermost, dark gray circle of the GigaOm “Radar.”

SMPs Must Provide Breadth of Functionality

The “SaaS Management Platform” category label continues to be broad, reflecting market demand and encompassing various themes, from SaaS spend control and vendor management to access compliance and automation of IT operations. To be considered a “full-featured” SMP in the GigaOm report, vendors need to cover “SaaS financial operations (SaaSFinOps) to handle spend and contract renewal, as well as SaaS operations (SaaSOps) for user lifecycle and sensitive data management.”

The report notes that “The expectation is that solutions that deliver a full-featured platform will see wider adoption, while those that do not will become niche providers.”

Trelica Identified as a Market Outperformer

Trelica is one of two vendors offering an end-to-end platform with features for both SaaSFinOps and SaaSOps, making it a market outperformer. This functional breadth supports an overall strategy “to provide a self-service operating platform that enables finance, purchasing, IT, and security to operate in a federated model while delivering target outcomes,” notes the GigaOm report.

The vendor insights section of the report lists Trelica’s key strengths versus other evaluated providers. These include “end-to-end SMP features with a wide range of integrations, a content-rich application catalog, full visibility of spend, an innovative contract renewal module, and a user-friendly lifecycle management workflow solution.”

Trelica’s Viewpoint: Operational Efficiency in a Challenging Economic Climate

The GigaOm report cites “On-time contract renewals with optimized entitlements aligned to application usage” and “Operational efficiencies and governance enabled by automated workflows” as key benefits of implementing an SMP.

Iain McGhee, Co-Founder of Trelica, notes, “Being bootstrapped, we understand that operating a lean, sustainable business has never been more important. We’re here to help IT teams simplify their SaaS usage and lead the charge on operational efficiency.”

