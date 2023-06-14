No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given .

motorcycle accidents : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found.

According to the latest data from the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh, there were 496 road accidents in May resulting in the death of 468 people and injuring 769 others. In addition, there were 50 railway accidents resulting in 43 deaths and 7 injuries. The association also reported that 18 accidents on the waterway led to 16 deaths, 8 injuries, and 3 missing persons. The data was compiled by the association’s monitoring cell based on news reports from national, regional, and online newspapers. Motorcycle accidents accounted for 185 of the total road crashes, resulting in 181 deaths and 114 injuries. The highest number of road accidents (121) occurred in Dhaka division, while the lowest (24) occurred in Sylhet division. The casualties from road accidents included 137 drivers, 83 pedestrians, and 30 transport workers.

News Source : The Daily Star

