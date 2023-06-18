No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given .

Man drowns in Delaware River near Easton – focus keyword: Sandoval Bustamante Ronme (victim name) : No relevant title found.

A report has revealed that in order to avoid being considered rent-burdened, renters in Lehigh Valley must earn nearly $70,000 per year. The report compared housing costs in 100 metropolitan areas across the United States and found that the average rent in the Valley was $1,729 per month. Families must earn at least $69,175 to avoid being rent-burdened, which means they spend 30% or more of their income on rent and often struggle to pay for other expenses. In other news, a man drowned while attempting to swim across the Delaware River near Easton. The 43-year-old Phillipsburg man was with a group of people on the riverbank before he decided to swim across. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs is set to open its first location in the Lehigh Valley in Allentown. Plans were also unveiled to turn the former home of industrialist Gen. Harry C. Trexler into apartments and retail spaces. Additionally, an Allentown man admitted to killing a woman and injuring a man in a shooting at West Catasauqua Park in Whitehall Township, and a proposal to create a one-year, $4 million “mobile community response team” pilot program to respond to emergencies involving mental health and drugs was rejected by Allentown City Council. Finally, officials provided updates on major projects planned for I-78, Routes 309, and 378.

Read Full story : Top Lehigh Valley-area stories from last week /

News Source : Morning Call staff

“Lehigh Valley businesses adapt to pandemic restrictions” “Bethlehem SteelStacks reopens with new safety measures” “Lehigh Valley hospitals see surge in COVID-19 cases” “Allentown school district announces hybrid learning plan” “Easton restaurant offers outdoor dining options”