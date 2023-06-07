No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given tag.

An event was organized by Ms. Nashid Chowdhury, the Western Australian Investment and Trade Commissioner for India and the Gulf, at the Taj Mahal in Mumbai on June 5, 2023, to celebrate Western Australia Day in India and promote knowledge and talent exchange between the two countries. Representatives from more than fifteen prestigious universities, including Edith Cowan University, the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA), the University of Notre Dame, and the University of Western Australia (UWA), attended the event and discussed prospects for cooperation and enhanced connections between Western Australia and India. Collaboration agreements were signed between Western Australian institutions and Indian universities, and several scholarships were offered for prospective Indian students. The agreements included a joint venture between Datta Meghe World Academy in Navi Mumbai and Western Australia’s Emotional Literacy and Mindfulness Academy (ELMA) to teach children social and emotional learning skills, 100% scholarships from the University of Western Australia (UWA) for two girls from Asvara Academy in Pune, and a partnership between the Public Senior Secondary School (RSPC) School in Rajasthan and the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA) to deliver the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE). An alliance was also formed between Indian universities and the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA) to establish the required curriculum and outline what they are expected to teach. Ms. Nashid Chowdhury spoke about the challenges in strengthening links between Western Australia and India in education, culture, and the arts. She emphasized the need for students to work part-time in businesses related to their studies and mentioned that Perth has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, with 60,000 vacant positions. To ensure that only genuine students are given the opportunity, the application procedure is handled personally, and scholarships and housing subsidies are provided to higher achievers. The Western Australian government has invested in 16 jobs and skilled centers that help students with resumes and LinkedIn profiles and assist them in finding jobs to support themselves.

