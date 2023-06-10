No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

Chapman Lake : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

The Sunshine Coast is facing concerns about a potential drought as the province experiences hot, dry weather this spring. In response, Gibsons Mayor Silas White has written a letter to the province requesting assistance in preparing for the potential impacts of drought. A water license has been approved for the Church Road Well in Gibsons, which will provide an additional three million litres of water per day to the Chapman water system. However, two other water licenses are still pending. White’s letter also asks for approval to reduce the environmental flow requirements of Chapman Creek and to allow siphoning of Chapman and Edwards lakes during Stage 4 water restrictions if necessary. The province is currently reviewing the submitted information to make a decision on the use of water under the approved license. The Sunshine Coast has received only a quarter of its typical May rainfall, and further water restrictions may be implemented later this summer.

