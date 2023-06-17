Norfolk and Waveney emergency care improvement plan : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

As part of a national scheme to improve emergency care, NHS Norfolk and Waveney has been designated one of just seven integrated care systems in the UK to receive “intensive support”. Leaders from other regions will provide guidance on how to tackle the area’s struggles, which have resulted in a number of missed key metrics. The scheme, created as part of the NHS’s urgent and emergency care recovery plan, places the region in the top tier of intervention. Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Social Care set targets for hospitals to meet the four-hour A&E target in 76% of cases by March 2024, and for category two ambulance responses to average 30 minutes by the same date. In Norfolk and Waveney, the four-hour A&E target is met 70% of the time, with an average waiting time of almost 38 minutes for a category two ambulance call.

Read Full story : Local NHS among worst in country for emergency care /

News Source : David Hannant

NHS emergency care Emergency care services Urgent care facilities Hospital emergency department Emergency medical treatment