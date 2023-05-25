No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

Posted on May 25, 2023

Mesa Drive extension. : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

In August, the extension of Mesa Drive is set to commence after the Plainview City Council approved a bid from Thrasher Construction for the project. The City Manager, Jeffrey Snyder, confirmed that the American Rescue Plan Act funds will finance the project. Currently, Mesa Drive is a dead end street, but the extension will connect 16th Street to 24th Street and pave 24th Street from Mesa Drive to Kermit Street, including a sidewalk on the west side. The total cost for the project is $3,298,079.25, with the City of Plainview paying $2,798,079.25, and Hale County paying $500,000. The project aims to improve connectivity and traffic safety, and the city leaders believe the area has high potential for growth over the next 20 years.

News Source : Ellysa Harris

  1. Mesa Drive renovation
  2. Mesa Drive construction project
  3. Mesa Drive traffic management
  4. Mesa Drive road improvement
  5. Mesa Drive community infrastructure
Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply