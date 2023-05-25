Mesa Drive extension. : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

In August, the extension of Mesa Drive is set to commence after the Plainview City Council approved a bid from Thrasher Construction for the project. The City Manager, Jeffrey Snyder, confirmed that the American Rescue Plan Act funds will finance the project. Currently, Mesa Drive is a dead end street, but the extension will connect 16th Street to 24th Street and pave 24th Street from Mesa Drive to Kermit Street, including a sidewalk on the west side. The total cost for the project is $3,298,079.25, with the City of Plainview paying $2,798,079.25, and Hale County paying $500,000. The project aims to improve connectivity and traffic safety, and the city leaders believe the area has high potential for growth over the next 20 years.

News Source : Ellysa Harris

