No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

The Kremlin has been strengthening ties with its former Soviet neighbors, as evidenced by the presence of nine dignitaries, including the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, and Armenia, at the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow. Only Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Moldavan President Maia Sandu abstained. Analysts suggest that the leaders of the seven countries which attended are seeking to bolster their cooperative ties with Russia, particularly those whose foreign policy leans towards a pro-Russian or pro-Chinese course. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Georgian citizens to enter and exit Russia without visas from May 15, 2023, and lifted restrictions on flights between Russia and Georgia. This move is expected to help Georgian-Russian trade, but Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili believes that it runs counter to Georgia’s interests and has proposed convening the National Security Council to consider the introduction of visas for Russian citizens for three months.

