No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

Adrien Rabiot : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this article.

In their pursuit to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is actively searching for midfield reinforcements. The Gunners have identified the midfield as an area requiring improvement and have set their sights on players who can make a significant impact. While Declan Rice is a target, Arsenal’s ambitions extend beyond just one player. The club has also been linked with Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo and has now added Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to their list. According to Fichajes.net, Arteta is interested in working with Rabiot, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Although winning the race for his signature will be far from easy, Rabiot has become one of Arsenal’s primary targets as they seek to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season.

Read Full story : Arsenal expands their transfer wishlist to include a Juventus star /

News Source : Admin Martin

Arsenal transfer news Juventus star transfer Arsenal transfer wishlist Premier League transfer updates Football transfer rumors