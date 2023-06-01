No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

Copley Township Board of Trustees Meeting Update. : No relevant title found.

The Copley Board of Trustees has approved a partnership between Copley, Summit County, and Fairlawn to extend broadband internet service along Jacoby Road. The project, which will use $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, aims to design and build infrastructure for properties that income-qualify, but those that do not may also connect. The project area has been identified as low-to-moderate income-eligible for CDBG funding. The project still requires Summit County Council approval and additional funds may be necessary. Trustees also approved several other projects, including a policy to reimburse residents or commercial property owners for accidental property damage caused by township vehicles or personnel.

By Brian Lisik

