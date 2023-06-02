No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

Gaza Review, Training Provision. : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the text.

The Japan Platform (JPF) is an international humanitarian aid organization that responds promptly to humanitarian needs, focusing on refugees and natural disasters. JPF operates through a tripartite cooperation system, where NGOs, business communities, and the government of Japan work together based on equal partnership and utilizing their respective strengths and resources. JPF serves as an intermediary support organization that provides various types of assistance to member NGOs in Japan to enable them to deliver quick and comprehensive aid on their own. JPF is seeking qualified Monitoring and Evaluation specialists to ensure the quality of the assistance and promote accountability.

To optimize its limited resources, the Japan Platform Standing Committee has decided to reorganize the allocation of its funding in 2021. Discussions are ongoing to assess the number of crises that JPF can support in the coming year. As part of this, JPF has proposed to cease funding to the region starting from the fiscal year 2024 and has identified 2022 as the phase-out year for assistance targeted for the region. Therefore, JPF has included activities to complement these efforts and provide opportunities for capacity building with long-standing local partners and/or local staff from Campaign for Children from Palestine, Peace Wind, PARCiC, and Save the Children Japan.

To equip staff responsible for resource mobilization/fundraising with tools, skills, and approaches to achieve measurable impact, JPF is offering a training workshop. The workshop aims to create conditions for successful resource mobilization, expand access to diverse sources of donor resources, and improve long-term organizational resource sustainability. The training will be conducted online, and the proposed duration will be indicated in the cover letter. Seven to nine staff members from three international and community-based organizations (CBOs) in Gaza Strip, Ramallah, Jerusalem, including two members from the External Relations and Fundraising Department, two members from the Programs and Projects Department, and one Program Director, are expected to participate in the training. The training will be conducted in English, and knowledge of Arabic will be an asset.

Proposals must include the applicant’s CV/Resume, a cover letter outlining relevant experience, understanding of the regional resource mobilization context, and proposed daily rate in USD, and two references, including contact information. The deadline for submission is 29 June 2023, and candidates should mention “Gaza Review, Training Provision” in the title of their application.

Read Full story : Provision of Online Resource Mobilization (RM) and Fundraising Training for CBOs in Gaza /

News Source : ReliefWeb

Online RM training for CBOs in Gaza Fundraising training for community-based organizations Resource mobilization training for Gaza NGOs Online fundraising strategies for CBOs in Gaza Gaza community development through RM and fundraising training