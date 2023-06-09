No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

SARS-CoV-2 infection and host metabolic alteration. : Scientists discuss host metabolic alterations triggered by SARS-CoV-2 in review article published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy journal.

Scientists have reviewed the metabolic changes in the host triggered by SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, and its impact on disease severity. The virus interacts with the host cell membrane receptor ACE2 through its spike protein to enter host cells. Host metabolism regulates physiological processes during viral replication, and viruses can modulate host metabolism to evade host immune responses. COVID-19 patients have shown an accumulation of lipids in their lungs, and altered lipid patterns have been associated with disease severity. Increased glycolysis has been observed in all immune cells in COVID-19 patients, highlighting the association between SARS-CoV-2 infection and glucose metabolic changes. Host lipids play important roles in SARS-CoV-2 entry, replication, and assembly. Several lipid-modulating and glucose-modulating drugs, including statins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and metformin, have been repurposed to manage COVID-19.

News Source : News-Medical.net

