No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

Ben Lively earned his first win as a starter since 2017, while Kevin Newman drove in three runs and Cincinnati recorded its highest hit total in almost a year with 18 hits in a 10-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Rookie shortstop Matt McClain hit his second homer in the big leagues, and Spencer Steer had a career-best game with four hits and two RBIs for the Reds. Lively worked six innings, struck out eight, and allowed five hits and two walks. It was the 31-year-old right-hander’s longest effort since April 20, 2018, when he also went six innings for the Phillies in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. The Cardinals hit leadoff homers in the fourth and fifth innings, but left-hander Steven Matz remained winless after giving up four runs in the first inning.

News Source : CTVNews

